Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO Kevin C. Eichler Sells 10,000 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $1,333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $146.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -109.21 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.83 and its 200 day moving average is $102.37. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.95 and a 12 month high of $147.58.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,347,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,977,000 after acquiring an additional 136,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,182,000 after acquiring an additional 356,345 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,655,000 after acquiring an additional 76,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 677.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,758,000 after acquiring an additional 622,847 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ambarella by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after acquiring an additional 263,299 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMBA shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

