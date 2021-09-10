American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 31,721 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,721 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.13% of Urban Outfitters worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URBN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $2,940,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,244,000 after purchasing an additional 31,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on URBN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.11.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

