American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,883 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Generation Bio were worth $6,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Generation Bio by 117.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,565 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Generation Bio by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Generation Bio during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities started coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Generation Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

In related news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $42,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,284.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 63,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $1,584,146.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 263,786 shares of company stock valued at $6,621,179 over the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GBIO stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 5.56. Generation Bio Co. has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

