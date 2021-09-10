American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,149 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $7,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 171,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,670,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 31,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 16,338 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServisFirst Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $41,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SFBS opened at $73.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $74.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.87.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%. The business had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

