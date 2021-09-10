American Century Companies Inc. Sells 22,066 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,066 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Hologic by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

HOLX opened at $79.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.66 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.71.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

