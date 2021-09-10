American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,436 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $20,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $159.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.52. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

