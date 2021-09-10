American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $26.23 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.99. The company has a market cap of $369.84 million and a P/E ratio of 20.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AOUT shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of American Outdoor Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

