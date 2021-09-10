American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus boosted their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

AMT traded down $2.18 on Friday, hitting $294.64. 62,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,158. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.01 and a 200-day moving average of $258.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.10 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

