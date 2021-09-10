Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Stock Position Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $11,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,775 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,300,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,464,000 after buying an additional 1,277,697 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,906,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,707,000 after buying an additional 873,065 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,170,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,450,000 after buying an additional 188,695 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on COLD. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Shares of COLD opened at $36.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average is $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.92, a P/E/G ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

