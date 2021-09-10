Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Buys 21 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 685.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $519.33.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.50, for a total transaction of $654,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total value of $6,430,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,430,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,850 shares of company stock valued at $25,491,385. 25.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $640.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $653.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $637.89. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $1,315.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.44.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $125.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.95 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 83.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.