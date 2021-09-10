Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $359,000 Stock Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in CareDx by 2.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,564,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,707,000 after purchasing an additional 103,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CareDx by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,099,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,129,000 after purchasing an additional 248,632 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in CareDx by 39.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,508,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,706,000 after purchasing an additional 430,407 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in CareDx in the first quarter worth about $97,982,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CareDx by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,177,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,719,000 after buying an additional 356,855 shares during the period.

Get CareDx alerts:

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $69.61 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $30.27 and a 12-month high of $99.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -386.72 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.53 and its 200-day moving average is $77.68.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. Analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $907,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,945,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $52,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,469 shares of company stock worth $5,221,651. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.