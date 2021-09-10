Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $485,000 Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.93.

TDG stock opened at $598.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $624.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $620.27. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $453.76 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 1.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.67, for a total transaction of $6,546,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total value of $7,709,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,966,665. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

