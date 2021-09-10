Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $160.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 123.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.05. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $162.86.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total value of $6,409,427.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $762,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,284 shares of company stock valued at $14,728,766 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on OMCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

