Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 468,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,808,000 after buying an additional 341,822 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth $2,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,375,000 after buying an additional 75,515 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 161,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 35,971 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $71.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.14.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

