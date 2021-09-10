Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,922,000 after buying an additional 911,406 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in American Water Works by 1,914.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 329,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,419,000 after purchasing an additional 313,280 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in American Water Works by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,849,000 after purchasing an additional 215,436 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,909,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors cut American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

NYSE AWK opened at $187.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.603 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

