Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $181.50.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $168.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $175.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.88.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,584,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,813,000 after acquiring an additional 77,957 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 10,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,580,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,293,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

