Analysts Anticipate DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $612.17 Million

Brokerages predict that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will announce $612.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $603.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $618.10 million. DexCom posted sales of $500.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DexCom.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.00.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.92, for a total value of $460,646.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay S. Skyler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.37, for a total value of $8,527,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,541 shares of company stock valued at $19,699,907. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 31.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.6% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 21.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in DexCom by 58.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in DexCom by 8.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXCM stock traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $549.74. 15,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $490.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.85. DexCom has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $558.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.77.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DexCom (DXCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.