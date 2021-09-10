Analysts Anticipate Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Dril-Quip reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 127.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dril-Quip.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.25 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRQ. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dril-Quip currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $172,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 140.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,288,000 after acquiring an additional 490,608 shares during the period.

Dril-Quip stock opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.50. Dril-Quip has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dril-Quip (DRQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.