Analysts Anticipate TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TEGNA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.49. TEGNA posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TEGNA.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $732.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.75 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.71. The company had a trading volume of 39,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,323. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.83. TEGNA has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $21.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 66,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 104,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in TEGNA by 44.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in TEGNA by 0.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 230,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in TEGNA by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TEGNA (TGNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.