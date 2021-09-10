Analysts Anticipate The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $752.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will post $752.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $902.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $682.30 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro posted sales of $890.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year sales of $4.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.80 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist reduced their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.89.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $3.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.62. 374,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,007. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.12 and its 200-day moving average is $202.83. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $143.08 and a 52 week high of $254.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 265.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 824,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,289,000 after purchasing an additional 599,249 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,322,000 after purchasing an additional 491,081 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,988,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,971,000 after purchasing an additional 168,722 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

