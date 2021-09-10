Analysts Anticipate Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.66. Wintrust Financial posted earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $6.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

WTFC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 516.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

WTFC stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.92. 269,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,089. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $87.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

