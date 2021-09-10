Analysts Expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $683.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to report $683.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $692.88 million and the lowest is $677.20 million. Ashland Global posted sales of $609.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ashland Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.50.

Shares of ASH stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.36. 309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,580. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $95.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,907,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,925,000 after buying an additional 127,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,246,000 after buying an additional 115,094 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 128.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,467,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,397,000 after buying an additional 1,947,757 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 0.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,892,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,113,000 after buying an additional 19,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,837,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,761,000 after buying an additional 110,133 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

