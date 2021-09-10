Analysts Expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Announce $7.75 EPS

Brokerages expect that Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) will post earnings of $7.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.88 and the lowest is $7.67. Broadcom posted earnings per share of $6.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year earnings of $27.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.85 to $28.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $31.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.85 to $32.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Broadcom.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.40 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after purchasing an additional 706,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after buying an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,569,131,000 after buying an additional 221,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,065,401,000 after buying an additional 176,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,206,377,000 after buying an additional 30,556 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $6.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $500.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,429. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.39. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $343.48 and a 12-month high of $507.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadcom (AVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.