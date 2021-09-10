Analysts Expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts predict that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.02). CareDx reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 13,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $1,265,049.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,985,423.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $736,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,469 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,651. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period.

CareDx stock opened at $69.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.68. CareDx has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $99.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.72 and a beta of 0.61.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

