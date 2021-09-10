Analysts Expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Will Announce Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will announce earnings of $2.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30. Danaher reported earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year earnings of $9.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.22 to $10.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.87 to $10.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.93.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher stock opened at $328.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.93. The company has a market cap of $234.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $201.44 and a fifty-two week high of $333.29.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

