Analysts Expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Health Catalyst posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The company had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million.

HCAT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $35,357.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,312 shares in the company, valued at $830,369.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 57,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $3,148,495.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,293,532.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,944 shares of company stock worth $7,094,409 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 78.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,409,000 after acquiring an additional 530,293 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,124,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,952,000 after acquiring an additional 147,927 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,952,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,447,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter.

HCAT opened at $54.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average of $52.73. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

