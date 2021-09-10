Analysts Expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $269.38 Million

Analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will announce sales of $269.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $266.93 million to $272.00 million. OSI Systems posted sales of $254.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OSI Systems.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OSIS shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

In other news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $421,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $34,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at $386,775.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,529 shares of company stock worth $2,680,483 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 94,320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 228.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

OSIS stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.12. 1,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,714. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $102.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.