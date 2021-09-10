Analysts Expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.61 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will announce $3.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.43 billion and the highest is $3.70 billion. PulteGroup reported sales of $2.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year sales of $14.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.19 billion to $14.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.80 billion to $17.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.38.

PHM traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $47.93. 2,448,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793,405. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,374,805,000 after buying an additional 2,476,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PulteGroup by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,786,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,526,000 after buying an additional 158,251 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PulteGroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,431,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,305,000 after buying an additional 181,316 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 8.4% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,272,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,937,000 after buying an additional 486,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,203,000 after purchasing an additional 123,658 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

