Analysts Expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $530.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will announce $530.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $558.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $511.20 million. SeaWorld Entertainment posted sales of $106.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22.

SEAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $93,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,044,000 after purchasing an additional 33,359 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth $225,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.64. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.49 and a beta of 2.44. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

