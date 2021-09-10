Analysts Expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) to post sales of $37.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.57 million. Teekay Tankers posted sales of $112.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year sales of $244.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $236.50 million to $251.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $432.55 million, with estimates ranging from $408.60 million to $456.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $51.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.52 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 47.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teekay Tankers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 32.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 48.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the second quarter worth $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,667 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

TNK traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $12.34. 339,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,454. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.50. The company has a market cap of $416.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.22. Teekay Tankers has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

