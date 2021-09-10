Analysts Expect USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for USA Truck’s earnings. USA Truck posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Truck will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow USA Truck.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. USA Truck had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 2.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th.

Shares of USAK stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.77. 62,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,501. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.19. USA Truck has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the first quarter worth about $779,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the first quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in USA Truck by 146.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 34,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

