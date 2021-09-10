Analysts Set Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) PT at $9.60

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.60.

ETRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

ETRN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,306,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,651,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.27. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.38.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.87 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 187.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

