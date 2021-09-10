Analysts Set FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) PT at GBX 81.60

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 81.60 ($1.07).

FGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other FirstGroup news, insider Jane Ann Lodge purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £13,050 ($17,049.91). Also, insider Peter Lynas purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £51,600 ($67,415.73). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 75,345 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,976.

FGP traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 86.50 ($1.13). 1,101,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,091. The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 86.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 85.77. FirstGroup has a 1-year low of GBX 35.69 ($0.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 101.30 ($1.32).

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

