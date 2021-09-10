Analysts Set Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target at $202.00

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $201.87.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIVN. Truist Securities cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Northland Securities cut Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

FIVN opened at $172.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of -243.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.40 and a 200-day moving average of $176.39. Five9 has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total transaction of $104,406.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,557,517.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total value of $567,946.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,310 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,541,549,000 after acquiring an additional 314,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,882,000 after acquiring an additional 147,507 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,827,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,048,000 after acquiring an additional 47,097 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 10,448.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,774 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 71.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,813,000 after buying an additional 893,067 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

