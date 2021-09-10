Analysts Set Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Price Target at $89.86

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.86.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, July 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSR. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CSR opened at $103.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.86 and a 200-day moving average of $79.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of $61.49 and a 12 month high of $108.19.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 17.44%. Analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

