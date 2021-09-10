Analysts Set Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Price Target at $126.89

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $116.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.21. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $134.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 38.73%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

