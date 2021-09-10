Analyzing DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) & Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO)

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) and Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DiDi Global and Sparta Commercial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiDi Global 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sparta Commercial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

DiDi Global presently has a consensus price target of 25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 177.78%. Given DiDi Global’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe DiDi Global is more favorable than Sparta Commercial Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.3% of DiDi Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sparta Commercial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DiDi Global and Sparta Commercial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiDi Global $21.63 billion 2.01 -$1.60 billion N/A N/A Sparta Commercial Services $260,000.00 2.90 -$2.30 million N/A N/A

Sparta Commercial Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DiDi Global.

Profitability

This table compares DiDi Global and Sparta Commercial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiDi Global N/A N/A N/A Sparta Commercial Services -886.45% -2.36% -3,351.38%

Summary

DiDi Global beats Sparta Commercial Services on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DiDi Global

DiDi Global Inc., a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services. The company was formerly known as Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc. and changed its name to DiDi Global Inc. in June 2021. DiDi Global Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Sparta Commercial Services

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. provides mobile app tools, products and services. It also provides vehicle history reports and a municipal leasing program. The company offers mobile app development, sales, marketing and support and vehicle history reports. Its mobile application offers base beyond vehicle dealers to a wide range of businesses including, but not limited to, restaurants, hotels, and grocery stores. Sparta Commercial Services was founded by Anthony L. Havens in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

