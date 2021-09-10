ANGLE (LON:AGL) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of ANGLE plc (LON:AGL) rose 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 118 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 117 ($1.53). Approximately 302,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 891,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113.50 ($1.48).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 112.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 108.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £274.77 million and a PE ratio of -18.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

In related news, insider Andrew D. Newland sold 1,023,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £1,279,782.50 ($1,672,044.03).

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products worldwide. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system used as the downstream analysis tool in the ovarian cancer clinical application.

