Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lowered its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 170,400 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 303,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

NYSE AM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.04. 17,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,463,670. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 3.29. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $10.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $232.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.81 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 38.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

