Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ANTM. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $416.43.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $371.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.82. The company has a market cap of $90.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Anthem will post 25.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 772.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,272,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,903 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Anthem by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,037,000 after acquiring an additional 956,173 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,580,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Anthem by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,842,000 after acquiring an additional 715,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,713,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.