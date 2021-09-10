Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Stock Price Up 4%

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY)’s stock price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.11 and last traded at $6.11. Approximately 1,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

AOZOY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aozora Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Aozora Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.61.

Aozora Bank, Ltd. engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Individual Sales Group, Corporate Sales Group, Financial and Regional Corporation Sales Group, Special Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group. The Individual Sales Group handles deposits for individual customers, sales of investment trusts and insurance, and other financial services.

