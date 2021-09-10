apM Coin (APM) Price Reaches $0.0272

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 10th. One apM Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0272 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. apM Coin has a market cap of $9.84 million and approximately $98,881.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, apM Coin has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00059351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.57 or 0.00161101 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00014279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00042950 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

APM is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

Buying and Selling apM Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

