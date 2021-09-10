Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.870-$2.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.08 billion-$6.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.04 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.59.

Shares of AMAT opened at $135.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.46. Applied Materials has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $121.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $14,436,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,412 shares of company stock valued at $30,478,770 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Materials stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of Applied Materials worth $783,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

