AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $90.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised AppLovin from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Macquarie began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.15.

APP stock opened at $71.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.27. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.03.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that AppLovin will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Herald Y. Chen acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $1,175,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,569 shares of company stock worth $8,257,529 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APP. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $4,251,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,450,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

