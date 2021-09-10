Arbutus Biopharma Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 19,628 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,016% compared to the average volume of 1,758 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arbutus Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

NASDAQ ABUS opened at $3.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $383.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.90. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

