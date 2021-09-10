Ares Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $629,209.00 (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $5.01 million and approximately $629,209.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00064325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00125130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.03 or 0.00180921 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,376.78 or 1.00080635 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.92 or 0.07203130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.23 or 0.00843020 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,865,076 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

