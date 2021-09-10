Argent Trust Co Acquires Shares of 5,605 ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 292,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 22,920 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth approximately $19,197,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 92.7% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 17,045 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

