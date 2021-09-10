Argent Trust Co Buys New Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,467 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,649,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593,568 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $194,805,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,796,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,518,000 after acquiring an additional 50,146 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,377,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,896,000 after acquiring an additional 320,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,124,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,598,000 after acquiring an additional 32,509 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on LUMN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average is $13.25. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

