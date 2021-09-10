Argent Trust Co Invests $236,000 in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1,808.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000.

GBIL stock opened at $100.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.11. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $100.45.

