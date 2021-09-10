Arizona State Retirement System Buys 1,095 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,728,000 after purchasing an additional 575,449 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,994,000 after purchasing an additional 131,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,424,000 after purchasing an additional 215,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 838,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,333,000 after purchasing an additional 161,633 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $35.26 on Friday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average of $46.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 251.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $229,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPIC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.